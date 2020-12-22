Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Falcon-i offers Jazz customers easy e-fleet management solutions

Business customers can secure, track and control their assets

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Falcon-i offers Jazz customers easy e-fleet management solutions

Photo: Falcon-i website

Technology company Falcon-i will be providing vehicle tracking and fleet management services to Jazz. They have signed an agreement for the innovative white-labelled vehicle tracking, fuel management and optimisation, and live stream services.

Jazz business customers can secure, track and control their assets through Jazz Biz View, a self-help portal powered by Falcon-i.

Jazz Biz View provides centralised security and custom analytics to customers who want to secure their offices, remote warehouses, and passenger and cargo vehicles. The service provides devices like door and panic sensors, driver behaviour tracking, and fuel and vehicle temperature sensors.

Falcon-i offers advanced route planning and order management tools through Logistics Optimiser for organisations working in the logistics and delivery sector. It uses state-of-the-art technology to cater to large-scale clients. Falcon-i has established itself as a major player in the vehicle tracking and fleet management industry in Pakistan.

It has more than 160,000 customers across the country, securing and monitoring assets worth over $2 billion.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.