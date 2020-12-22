Falcon-i offers Jazz customers easy e-fleet management solutions

Technology company Falcon-i will be providing vehicle tracking and fleet management services to Jazz. They have signed an agreement for the innovative white-labelled vehicle tracking, fuel management and optimisation, and live stream services.

Jazz business customers can secure, track and control their assets through Jazz Biz View, a self-help portal powered by Falcon-i.

Jazz Biz View provides centralised security and custom analytics to customers who want to secure their offices, remote warehouses, and passenger and cargo vehicles. The service provides devices like door and panic sensors, driver behaviour tracking, and fuel and vehicle temperature sensors.

Falcon-i offers advanced route planning and order management tools through Logistics Optimiser for organisations working in the logistics and delivery sector. It uses state-of-the-art technology to cater to large-scale clients. Falcon-i has established itself as a major player in the vehicle tracking and fleet management industry in Pakistan.

It has more than 160,000 customers across the country, securing and monitoring assets worth over $2 billion.