Faisalabad DC wants to place PDM workers under house arrest

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has issued a list of 83 workers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, claiming that they are a threat to the city’s law and order situation.

The DC has asked the authorities to place them under house arrest for 30 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order. The law states: “Government, if satisfied that with a view to preventing any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety or the maintenance of public order, may by an order in writing directing his arrest and detention…”

The notification, issued by the deputy commissioner on November 29, said that the “following persons are anti-social elements and intend to disturb law and situation in the district under the grab of political alliance.”

It added, “they are instigating the general public against the law enforcing agencies.”