Faisalabad man dies after ‘playing PUBG for 24 hours’

A man in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala died after playing PUBG for straight 24 hours, according to the police.

He was admitted to a hospital earlier this week after his veins were ruptured. The doctor said that the victim had lost his sanity. “Even when he was unconscious, he kept talking about what was happening in the game,” he said.

The man’s family said that he had been playing PUBG for over six months. “He used to wake up every morning and complain of a headache,” the victim’s mother said.

PUBG, which has been developed by a South Korean company, is a 2017 survival game in which players are dropped onto an island to battle it out against others.

The multiplayer game allows players from all over the world to compete against each other or in teams. Players attack and kill each other in the game and the more you win, the higher you rank. It has garnered 34.2 million downloads worldwide so far.

PUBG ban

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority had imposed a temporary ban on the game earlier this year after three gamers died by suicide in Lahore.

The PTA said that the decision was made after it received “numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children.”

The controversial ban led to people discussing the effects of the game on young people and it became one of the most debated topics in the country.