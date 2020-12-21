Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Faisalabad man dies after ‘playing PUBG for 24 hours’

Family says he complained of headaches

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Faisalabad man dies after ‘playing PUBG for 24 hours’

Photo: File

Listen
A man in Faisalabad's Jaranwala died after playing PUBG for straight 24 hours, according to the police. He was admitted to a hospital earlier this week after his veins were ruptured. The doctor said that the victim had lost his sanity. "Even when he was unconscious, he kept talking about what was happening in the game," he said. The man's family said that he had been playing PUBG for over six months. "He used to wake up every morning and complain of a headache," the victim's mother said. PUBG, which has been developed by a South Korean company, is a 2017 survival game in which players are dropped onto an island to battle it out against others. The multiplayer game allows players from all over the world to compete against each other or in teams. Players attack and kill each other in the game and the more you win, the higher you rank. It has garnered 34.2 million downloads worldwide so far. PUBG ban The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority had imposed a temporary ban on the game earlier this year after three gamers died by suicide in Lahore. The PTA said that the decision was made after it received “numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children.” The controversial ban led to people discussing the effects of the game on young people and it became one of the most debated topics in the country.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad PUBG

A man in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala died after playing PUBG for straight 24 hours, according to the police.

He was admitted to a hospital earlier this week after his veins were ruptured. The doctor said that the victim had lost his sanity. “Even when he was unconscious, he kept talking about what was happening in the game,” he said.

The man’s family said that he had been playing PUBG for over six months. “He used to wake up every morning and complain of a headache,” the victim’s mother said.

PUBG, which has been developed by a South Korean company, is a 2017 survival game in which players are dropped onto an island to battle it out against others.

The multiplayer game allows players from all over the world to compete against each other or in teams. Players attack and kill each other in the game and the more you win, the higher you rank. It has garnered 34.2 million downloads worldwide so far.

PUBG ban

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority had imposed a temporary ban on the game earlier this year after three gamers died by suicide in Lahore.

The PTA said that the decision was made after it received “numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children.”

The controversial ban led to people discussing the effects of the game on young people and it became one of the most debated topics in the country.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PUBG ban, PUBG Faisalabad, PUBG game, PUBG death, faisalabad man dies from playing pubg
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.