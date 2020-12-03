Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Faisalabad man arrested for impersonating PTI MNA, defrauding people

He took over Rs270,000 from people

Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Photo: PTI MNA Farrukh Habib/Facebook

A man impersonating PTI MNA Farrukh Habib was arrested in Faisalabad on Thursday for defrauding people, the police said.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency, the suspect made a Facebook account similar to that of Habib and put up posts similar to his.

“He tricked residents by promising them jobs at government hospitals,” the agency’s spokesperson said, adding that the suspect stole over Rs270,000 from people.

A complaint was filed against him by the real Habib.

An FIA employee then got in touch with the suspect and pretended to want to give him money. “We arrested him when she went to give him the money,” sub-inspector Daniyal said.

Habib said such people don’t just defraud citizens but also aim to taint the reputation of politicians. “If I was involved in the crime, the suspect would not have been arrested,” he clarified.

