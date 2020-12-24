Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Facebook bans Australian celebrity chef over virus misinformation

He has more than a million social media followers

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Facebook bans Australian celebrity chef over virus misinformation

Photo: AFP

Listen
Facebook has banned Australian celebrity chef and conspiracy theorist Pete Evans for repeatedly spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.  With more than a million social media followers, Evans had been an influential promoter of conspiracy theories about the pandemic and vaccines. Facebook said Thursday it would not "allow anyone to share misinformation about Covid-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm" or falsehoods about Covid-19 vaccines.  "We have clear policies against this type of content and we've removed Chef Pete Evans' Facebook Page for repeated violations of these policies," the company said in a statement.  The former chef's page on Instagram -- a Facebook-owned platform -- with 278,000 followers is still active, however, and includes posts that encourage Sydney residents to defy public health officials and refuse to get tested for the virus.  Australia's largest city is currently battling to contain a cluster of more 100 cases that ended months of low community transmission.  Evans said on Instagram Thursday that he was glad to be "one of the catalysts for a conversation" about freedom of speech and described the science around the pandemic as "BS". Facebook has previously banned some high profile accounts that peddled misinformation and hate speech, most notably those of conspiracist Alex Jones and far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos. Under fierce scrutiny and criticism that the platform is debasing public debate, Facebook has also announced a ban on accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy group.  Evans was previously known for promoting pseudoscientific dieting ideas -- often linked to his own commercial enterprises -- such as the palaeolithic diet, earning him the nickname "Paleo" Pete. Several companies recently ditched Evans and his books were pulled from the shelves after he posted a "black sun" Nazi symbol on social media. Evans denies trafficking in lies, and denounces what he calls "fear-based propaganda." "The pandemic is a hoax. It is as simple as that" he told AFP earlier this year, without offering any credible evidence.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Facebook has banned Australian celebrity chef and conspiracy theorist Pete Evans for repeatedly spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. 

With more than a million social media followers, Evans had been an influential promoter of conspiracy theories about the pandemic and vaccines.

Facebook said Thursday it would not “allow anyone to share misinformation about Covid-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm” or falsehoods about Covid-19 vaccines. 

“We have clear policies against this type of content and we’ve removed Chef Pete Evans’ Facebook Page for repeated violations of these policies,” the company said in a statement. 

The former chef’s page on Instagram — a Facebook-owned platform — with 278,000 followers is still active, however, and includes posts that encourage Sydney residents to defy public health officials and refuse to get tested for the virus. 

Australia’s largest city is currently battling to contain a cluster of more 100 cases that ended months of low community transmission. 

Evans said on Instagram Thursday that he was glad to be “one of the catalysts for a conversation” about freedom of speech and described the science around the pandemic as “BS”.

Facebook has previously banned some high profile accounts that peddled misinformation and hate speech, most notably those of conspiracist Alex Jones and far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos.

Under fierce scrutiny and criticism that the platform is debasing public debate, Facebook has also announced a ban on accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy group. 

Evans was previously known for promoting pseudoscientific dieting ideas — often linked to his own commercial enterprises — such as the palaeolithic diet, earning him the nickname “Paleo” Pete.

Several companies recently ditched Evans and his books were pulled from the shelves after he posted a “black sun” Nazi symbol on social media.

Evans denies trafficking in lies, and denounces what he calls “fear-based propaganda.”

“The pandemic is a hoax. It is as simple as that” he told AFP earlier this year, without offering any credible evidence.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.