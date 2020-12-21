Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Five injured in Karachi’s Safoora Goth explosion

Fire has been doused

Posted: Dec 21, 2020
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Five injured in Karachi’s Safoora Goth explosion

Four men and a woman were wounded in an explosion Sunday night that occurred near Safoora Chowrangi in Karachi.

The blast was reported inside a residential building after which the police vacated the nearby buildings.

Officials said that a gas leakage caused the explosion. Two trucks of the fire brigade put off the fire.

On the same day in Peshawar, three children and three women were injured after a gas cylinder at their house exploded in Peshawar’s Sethi Town.

According to rescue officials, the injured people were moved to the Hayatabad Burns Centre. The doctors have declared them out of danger.

Residents across the country have been forced to rely on cylinder after a gas shortage was reported due to a dip in the temperature.

 
