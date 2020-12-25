Friday, December 25, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar

No casualties reported so far

Posted: Dec 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago

An explosion was reported at a private bank in Karachi's Paposh Nagar Friday afternoon.

Personnel of the police and Rangers have left for the site and the area has been cordoned off.

According to initial reports, the bank was closed due to public holiday. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The police said that the shutters and windows of the bank were damaged in the explosion. The bomb disposal squad has been called to assess the nature of the blast.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details come in.

 
