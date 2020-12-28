Ex-Pakistan Post Office workers protest Sindh govt’s ‘illegal land possession’

Retired employees of the Pakistan Post Office staged a protest outside the Supreme Court Karachi registry on Monday.

They claim that the Sindh government has illegally occupied their plots in PECHS with the aid of former Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

“They have set up Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth on our plots which we bought with life savings,” the protesters said.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will arrive at the Karachi registry today (Monday) to hear cases and the protesters want him to take up their matter urgently.

“The chief justice should immediately order the recovery of our land,” they added.