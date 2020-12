Ex-Karachi commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani appointed additional secretary interior

Former Karachi commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has been appointed Additional Secretary, Interior Division, a notification said Tuesday.

Shallwani has served as administrator and commissioner Karachi as a Grade 21 officer. Navid Ahmed Sheikh was appointed commissioner last week in his place, and Laeeq Ahmed is the new administrator.

Shallwani was appointed administrator in September after Waseem Akhtar completed his tenure as mayor Karachi. The additional charge of commissioner was given to him in November.