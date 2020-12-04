Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Europe will not authorise PIA operations until ‘safety measures increased’

It had suspended airline's authorisation till December 2020

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020
Photo: AFP

The European Union Air Safety Agency has refused to authorise PIA’s operations in Europe until it increases safety measures on its planes.

The reservations were conveyed in a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority director-general.

The agency has asked the PIA to get their audit conducted by a third country if it wants to restore operations because its officials are not allowed to travel to any country during the coronavirus pandemic.

The PIA has not satisfied the agency regarding the issuance of fake licenses to pilots and safety protocols. The agency came to this decision in a meeting in Brussels in October.

The EUASA suspended the PIA’s authorisation in June. The suspension was supposed to be till December 2020. The airline then signed agreements with aviation companies offering private jet services.

These companies rented out the PIA their chartered aircraft with European crews and have been transporting passengers to and from France and England since October 30.

PIA came under fire after several problems within the company were recently uncovered.

Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s announcement of the grounding of 262 airline pilots suspected of dodging their exams had caused global concern.

