EU aviation agency refuses temporary permit for PIA flights

The European Union has refused PIA’s request to allow it to operate flights in the bloc, saying the investigation into alleged fake pilot licenses is underway.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said this in a letter to the Pakistan government.

The EASA had suspended the authorisation for six months on June 30. The decision came after Pakistan aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan announced that 262 airline pilots suspected have been grounded because they dodged their exams. His statement had caused global concern.

The agency in its letter today has said that its regulatory rules don’t allow for a temporary permission. It said that its experts are investigating safety measures employed by the CAA, terming the safety audit inevitable.

The agency said that it does not completely trust CAA certification and inspection measures.

The European Commission made the same decision three weeks back.

After the ban in June, the PIA had said they were in touch with the EASA to allay their concerns and hoped the suspension would be revoked soon.

EASA had said it was, “concerned about the validity of Pakistani pilot licenses” in a letter announcing the ban.

“Following the recent tragic events that M/S Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited has faced, including flight PK8303 on May 22, 2020 and the initial findings laid down in the preliminary accident report showing successive breaches of multiple layers of safety defenses in the safety management system, EASA is concerned that the safety management system is not achieving its primary objective,” it’s statement read.

It noted that PIA had sought to allay concerns about pilots with dubious licenses. “However, this does not mitigate EASA’s concern, as there are strong indications that a high number of Pakistani pilot licenses are invalid. EASA therefore no longer has confidence that Pakistan, as the state of operator, can effectively ensure that operators certified in Pakistan comply at all times with the applicable requirements for crew qualification,” it added.