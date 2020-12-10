Erutgrul, cricket and Huawei Y9a: Google reveals Pakistan’s top searches

Marvi Sarmad topped list of most searched people
Pakistanis obsessed over cricket, Ertugrul, Marvi Sarmad, Huawei Y9a, and US Election 2020, according to Google trends.
The company released its annual ‘Year in Search Pakistan’ on Wednesday. The data reveals what major events, gadgets, peoples and movies and TV shows Pakistanis searched for on Google.
The Year in Search “looks back at 2020 through the collective eyes of searches on Google Pakistan and offers a perspective on the year’s major events, hottest trends and changes in behavior due to Covid-19 based on searches conducted in Pakistan,” Google said.
Below is the list of all trending searches from Pakistan.
You can go to Google.com/2020 to explore the rest of the Year in Search stories and top trending charts from countries around the world.