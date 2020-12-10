Erutgrul, cricket and Huawei Y9a: Google reveals Pakistan’s top searches

Pakistanis obsessed over cricket, Ertugrul, Marvi Sarmad, Huawei Y9a, and US Election 2020, according to Google trends.

The company released its annual ‘Year in Search Pakistan’ on Wednesday. The data reveals what major events, gadgets, peoples and movies and TV shows Pakistanis searched for on Google.

The Year in Search “looks back at 2020 through the collective eyes of searches on Google Pakistan and offers a perspective on the year’s major events, hottest trends and changes in behavior due to Covid-19 based on searches conducted in Pakistan,” Google said.

Below is the list of all trending searches from Pakistan.

Trending searches of 2020

Pakistan vs England

Coronavirus

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

Google Classroom

US Election 2020

PSL 2020

India vs New Zealand

England vs Australia

England vs West indies

Worldometers

Trending people searches of 2020

Marvi Sarmad

Uzma Khan

Joe Biden

Alizeh Shah

Hareem Shah

Minahil Malik

Falak Shabir

Asim Azhar

Esra Bilgiç

Sarah Khan

Trending Movies and TV searches of 2020

Ertugrul

Mere Paas Tum Ho

Money Heist

Bigg Boss 14

Mirzapur Season 2

Deewangi

Mera Dil Mera Dushman

Kuruluş: Osman

Ehd-e-Wafa

Joker

Trending searches about coronavirus

Thank you coronavirus helpers

Coronavirus tips

Coronavirus update

Worldometer

corona cases

Pakistan Medical Council

Quarantine

covid-19

symptoms of coronavirus

coronavirus vaccine

Trending event and occasion searches of 2020

US Election

Leap day

International women’s day

Australia fire

Gilgit Baltistan election 2020

Beirut blast

Motorway incident

Kabaddi world cup 2020

Under 19 world cup

Lhabib vs Gaethje

Trending gadget searches of 2020

Huawei Y9a

Infinix note 7

Vivo v20

iPhone 12

Infinix hot 9

OPPO f17 pro

Vivo s1

Vivo y20

Vivo y51

Huawei Y6p

You can go to Google.com/2020 to explore the rest of the Year in Search stories and top trending charts from countries around the world.