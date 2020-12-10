Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Erutgrul, cricket and Huawei Y9a: Google reveals Pakistan’s top searches

Marvi Sarmad topped list of most searched people

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Erutgrul, cricket and Huawei Y9a: Google reveals Pakistan’s top searches

Photo: Ertugrul

Pakistanis obsessed over cricket, Ertugrul, Marvi Sarmad, Huawei Y9a, and US Election 2020, according to Google trends.

The company released its annual Year in Search Pakistan’ on Wednesday. The data reveals what major events, gadgets, peoples and movies and TV shows Pakistanis searched for on Google.

The Year in Search “looks back at 2020 through the collective eyes of searches on Google Pakistan and offers a perspective on the year’s major events, hottest trends and changes in behavior due to Covid-19 based on searches conducted in Pakistan,” Google said.

Below is the list of all trending searches from Pakistan.

Trending searches of 2020

  • Pakistan vs England
  • Coronavirus
  • Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
  • Google Classroom
  • US Election 2020
  • PSL 2020
  • India vs New Zealand
  • England vs Australia
  • England vs West indies
  • Worldometers

Trending people searches of 2020

  • Marvi Sarmad
  • Uzma Khan
  • Joe Biden
  • Alizeh Shah
  • Hareem Shah
  • Minahil Malik
  • Falak Shabir
  • Asim Azhar
  • Esra Bilgiç
  • Sarah Khan

Trending Movies and TV searches of 2020

  • Ertugrul
  • Mere Paas Tum Ho
  • Money Heist
  • Bigg Boss 14
  • Mirzapur Season 2
  • Deewangi
  • Mera Dil Mera Dushman
  • Kuruluş: Osman
  • Ehd-e-Wafa
  • Joker

Trending searches about coronavirus

  • Thank you coronavirus helpers
  • Coronavirus tips
  • Coronavirus update
  • Worldometer
  • corona cases
  • Pakistan Medical Council
  • Quarantine
  • covid-19
  • symptoms of coronavirus
  • coronavirus vaccine

Trending event and occasion searches of 2020

  • US Election
  • Leap day
  • International women’s day
  • Australia fire
  • Gilgit Baltistan election 2020
  • Beirut blast
  • Motorway incident
  • Kabaddi world cup 2020
  • Under 19 world cup
  • Lhabib vs Gaethje

Trending gadget searches of 2020

  • Huawei Y9a
  • Infinix note 7
  • Vivo v20
  • iPhone 12
  • Infinix hot 9
  • OPPO f17 pro
  • Vivo s1
  • Vivo y20
  • Vivo y51
  • Huawei Y6p

You can go to Google.com/2020 to explore the rest of the Year in Search stories and top trending charts from countries around the world.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ertugrul marvi sarmad Pakistan vs England
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ishaq dar, ishaq dar assets, ishaq dar meme, bbc hard talk, steven sackur, stephen sackur ishaq dar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.