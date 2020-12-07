Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
ENT specialist dies of COVID-19 in Karachi

103 health workers have died of coronavirus in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Marham.pk

An ENT specialist at the Sindh Government Hospital died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Karachi on Monday.

Dr Waris, the ENT surgeon, had been undergoing treatment for the virus for a few days, hospital authorities said. He had been placed on a ventilator.

Dr Waris is the 40th doctor who lost his life to the virus in Sindh.

A total of 3,039 health workers have been infected by coronavirus in Sindh, according to the Sindh health department’s daily situation report. Of them, 2,176 are doctors, 482 paramedics and 381 nurses.

All across Pakistan, 103 health workers have lost their lives fighting the virus. Among the deceased are 73 doctors, 27 paramedics, two nurses and one medical student.

