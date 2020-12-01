Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Ensure disclosure of record, PIC orders Islamabad cooperative societies’ registrar

Tells housing society to provide plot details to appellant

Posted: Dec 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Ensure disclosure of record, PIC orders Islamabad cooperative societies’ registrar

Photo: ONLINE FILE

The Pakistan Information Commission has directed the Islamabad cooperative societies’ registrar to ensure proactive disclosure of all information and record relating to cooperative societies in the federal capital.

Muhammad Farhan Tariq had filed an appeal before the PIC stating that the registrar had not responded to his application seeking information regarding the Jammu & Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society Zone-II, Islamabad.

The appellant stated that the layout plan for 3,325 kanals of Jammu & Kashmir Housing Society Zone-II had been submitted with the Capital Development Authority but an NOC was not issued.

He sought details of the ownership of plots in the society that had been transferred to Sector F-16 without securing the NOC. Tariq also sought details of plots transferred by the society in its Zone-IV since August 2019.

During the proceedings, the PIC asked the registrar why the requested information had not been provided to the applicant. It fixed the appeal for hearing after a written reply was not submitted.

“The detail of the record desired by the appellant is the category of information that ought to have been displayed by the public body proactively on its notice board and uploading over the internet [and] on the website of the society to ensure its access to the public at large in proof of maintaining transparency in the working of the society affairs,” the PIC observed.

“The commission is of the considered view that the provision of the number of plots transferred or sold by the society in statistical form does not affect the privacy of any individual.”

On November 23, it ordered the Jammu & Kashmir Housing Society management committee to provide the appellant all the requested information in statistical form within seven days.

The PIC asked the Islamabad cooperative societies’ registrar to take measures for proactive disclosure of all the information and record, and notify a designated officer.

Islamabad
 
