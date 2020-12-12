Election for Islamabad mayor set for December 28

The election for the Islamabad mayor will be held on December 28.

Fifteen candidates have submitted their nomination papers, including candidates from the PML-N and PTI.

Sardar Mehtab, Sajid Abbasi, Zaheer Shah, Pir Adil Shah, Chaudhry Rafaat and Sanaullah from the PML-N have submitted their nomination papers.

The PTI has fielded Shiraz Kiyani, Malik Aamir, Malik Rafiq, Ahmed Khan and Azhar Mehmood.

The candidates have started their campaigns on social media.

The ECP has already disqualified the deputy mayors from contesting the election.