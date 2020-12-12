Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Election for Islamabad mayor set for December 28

15 candidates have submitted their nomination papers

Posted: Dec 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Election for Islamabad mayor set for December 28

Photo: Online

The election for the Islamabad mayor will be held on December 28.

Fifteen candidates have submitted their nomination papers, including candidates from the PML-N and PTI.

Sardar Mehtab, Sajid Abbasi, Zaheer Shah, Pir Adil Shah, Chaudhry Rafaat and Sanaullah from the PML-N have submitted their nomination papers.

The PTI has fielded Shiraz Kiyani, Malik Aamir, Malik Rafiq, Ahmed Khan and Azhar Mehmood.

The candidates have started their campaigns on social media.

The ECP has already disqualified the deputy mayors from contesting the election.

Islamabad
 
