HOME > Health

Eight Pakistani women among the world’s top 100 nurses, midwives

All are from AKU's School of Nursing and Midwifery

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Photo: The Aga Khan University

The work of eight Pakistani nurses and midwives has been recognised in the Women in Global Health’s 100 Outstanding Women Nurses and Midwives this year. All eight are from Karachi’s Aga Khan University’s School of Nursing and Midwifery. Nurses and midwives from 43 countries have been recognised for their contribution to raising healthcare standards across the globe, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. The list was a result of collaboration between the Women in Global Health and World Health Organisation, United Nations Population Fund, Nursing Now, International Council of Nurses and International Confederation of Midwives. The recognition marks the end of the WHO’s yearlong Year of the Nurse and the Midwife 2020 campaign, which recognises the role of nurses and midwives in providing health services and helping achieve targets under the global sustainable development goals. SONAM Dean Dr Rozina Karmaliani has been honoured under the Board and Management category for her efforts towards the improvements in adolescent health, strengthen research capacities and integrate research into education and practice.  Faculty members Yasmin Parpio and Samina Vertejee were given the Community Hero category for their services in community health nursing, while Saima Sachwani has been recognised for developing an impactful nursing curriculum under the Human Capital Development category. Nurse-midwife Marina Baig has been lauded for leveraging mobile health technology to improve maternal health outcomes under the Innovation, Science, and Health category. Three SONAM alumni have also been recognised under the Community Hero category. They include Dr Shela Hirani for her efforts to promote, protect and support breastfeeding during the COVID-19 pandemic, Neelam Punjani for her work in improving access to sexual and reproductive health rights, and Sadaf Saleem for her contributions to geriatric nursing.  “It is an honour to be acknowledged by the international public health and nursing fraternity,” said Dean Karmaliani. “This year has been particularly challenging for healthcare providers, all of whom have shown incredible commitment in their respective roles in responding to the COVID-19 crisis.”  “It is encouraging to see that our government and healthcare stakeholders in Pakistan are coming together and deliberating on investing in nursing and midwifery education, practice and research. There is no better time than now to acknowledge the critical role of nurses in creating resilient healthcare systems.” 
