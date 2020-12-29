Eight men arrested on robbery, smuggling charges in Khushab

Eight men were arrested for smuggling drugs, robbing houses and livestock in Khushab, the police said on Tuesday.

“The suspects were named proclaimed absconders in 14 cases and the police had been on the lookout for them for over a year,” a police officer said.

In a raid on Monday, the police arrested them and seized stolen motorcycles, livestock, drugs, cash and other valuables from them. The perpetrators confessed to their crime in police custody.

“They revealed the names of their accomplices and investigations to arrest them have begun as well,” the officer said.

FIRs against each suspect has been registered.