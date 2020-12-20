Sunday, December 20, 2020  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Eight killed as car bomb rocks Afghan capital

15 people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Eight killed as car bomb rocks Afghan capital

Photo: AFP

A car bomb killed eight people and wounded more than 15 others in Kabul Sunday, officials said, the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital.

Kabul has been hit by a wave of deadly violence in recent months despite the Taliban and the government engaging in peace talks to end the country’s long conflict.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian blamed “terrorists” for the attack, and said casualties included women and children.

A security source said the car bomb detonated in the west of the capital, and a health ministry official also confirmed the blast.

“It was a powerful explosion that has caused a lot of damage to houses in the vicinity,” the source said.

Television footage showed at least two cars on fire, with plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

No group has so far claimed responsibility.

The jihadist Islamic State has claimed responsibility for some of the recent attacks in the capital.

Dozens of people, mostly students, were killed when IS jihadists attacked two education centres, including one at Kabul University that saw gunmen open fire on classrooms.

The group has also claimed a series of recent rocket attacks.

On Saturday five rockets were fired at Bagram Airfield, a major US airbase north of Kabul, but there were no casualties.

That attack was also claimed by IS.

Sunday’s car bomb comes just two days after 15 children were killed and many more wounded when a motorbike laden with explosives blew up near a religious gathering in a remote part of Ghazni, officials said, blaming the Taliban.

The children had gathered to recite Koranic verses, a regular activity on the Islamic holy day of Friday.

The Taliban denied involvement and said the blast occurred when “unexploded ordnance” detonated near the children.

Violence has surged across several provinces in Afghanistan this year.

Between January and September, more than 2,100 civilians were killed and more than 3,800 wounded, according to the UN mission in Afghanistan.

Peace talks — which opened in September in the Qatari capital of Doha — are currently on a break until early January.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has called for the next round of negotiations to be held at home.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has pushed to end America’s longest war, with Washington signing a deal with the Taliban earlier this year committing to pulling all of its troops from the country by May 2021.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan bomb
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
afghanistan bomb blast, blast in afghanistan, 8 killed in car bomb, ISIS
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Today's outlook: World braces for 2020's last solar eclipse
Today’s outlook: World braces for 2020’s last solar eclipse
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.