ECC approves Rs.1.1t Karachi Transformation Plan

Project will fix infrastructure issues

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Junaid Khatri/SAMAA Digital

The Economic Coordination Committee has approved the Karachi Transformation Plan worth Rs1.1 trillion.

Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh chaired a meeting of the committee Thursday.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council will give the final approval for the project.

The Rs1-trillion package is aimed at addressing issues of road infrastructure, sewage, clean water and transport. The sewage system will be completely fixed and solid waste management will be improved.

The government has made import of storage system equipment for oxygen gas cylinders duty-free.

