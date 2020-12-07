Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
SHC approves bail of two suspects in doctor-blogger suicide case

Junaid and Waqas to submit Rs0.2m surety bonds

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Photo: Samaa Digital

The Sindh High Court approved on Monday the bail of two suspects in the Karachi doctor-blogger suicide case.

Junaid Khan and Waqas Hassan, who have been accused of facilitating the suicide, have been ordered to submit surety bonds of Rs0.2 million each.

The suspects had approached the high court after a sessions court had dismissed their petitions for bail.

They are being investigated in the death by suicide of a doctor-blogger in Karachi. The 24-year-old woman was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on August 18 night in a pulse-less condition, according to the hospital’s executive director, Dr Seemin Jamali.

Her family brought her in and said she had shot herself in the bathroom of a house in DHA Phase-IV. There was confusion over whether the young woman was murdered or committed suicide but it was later determined to be a death by suicide.

The Gizri police registered an FIR against Junaid Khan, Waqas Hassan Rizvi, and Dr Irfan Qureshi on the complaint of the victim’s father who held the three men responsible for his daughter’s death. A court later ordered the police to remove Dr Qureshi’s name from the investigation.

