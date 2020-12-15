Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

DMC Central kills nine stray dogs in North Karachi

They were fed poisonous capsules

Posted: Dec 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
DMC Central kills nine stray dogs in North Karachi

Photo: Online

The District Municipal Corporation Central in Karachi has begun a drive to cull dogs in North Karachi.

On Sunday night, the staffers fed poisonous capsules to nine stray dogs in Sector 11-A. They were found dead minutes later.

Shamoona Sadiq, who heads the sanitation department at the DMC Central, told SAMAA TV that the action was taken on the residents’ complaints.

She has asked people to call authorities right away if they are facing a similar problem in their neighbourhoods.

Sindh has been experiencing a rabies problem. In response, it has begun vaccinated stray dogs against rabies but in some cases, dogs are being culled too.

Animal rights activists have called on the government not to cull dogs and vaccinate them instead.

