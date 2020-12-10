DJ Butt granted bail in coronavirus SOP violation case

DJ Butt, who is known for providing music and sound systems at political rallies, has been granted bail in a coronavirus SOP violation case.

He was presented before the court of Lahore Civil Judge Qamar Zaman on Thursday.

The musician was detained from Lahore’s Model Town Bank Square on Wednesday for violating coronavirus SOPs.

He was hired by the organisers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Lahore rally. The rally is scheduled on December 13.

On Tuesday, 11 cases against PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and 42 other party workers were registered by the Lahore police.

The FIR stated that the suspects had gathered over 600 people during a pandemic and blocked traffic in multiple parts of the city. “Maryam’s speech contained hate speech,” it read.

The PDM, an alliance of eleven opposition parties, launched an anti-government campaign in September. It has held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan.

The government has opposed mass gatherings because of a spike in the number of coronavirus infections. In an interview on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the authorities will book the ones providing echo sound systems and chairs for the upcoming PDM rally in the city.

The musician had been responsible for the sound system of rallies organised by the PTI before it came into power as well. He later accused the party of not paying for his services.