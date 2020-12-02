DHA encounter: Victim’s employer refuses to accept police’s post-mortem examination

A lawyer who says his driver was shot dead in a fake encounter with the Karachi police has rejected the police’s post-mortem report.

Ali Hasnain, whose wife is a PTI leader, said the police shot his driver Muhammad Abbas dead in DHA Phase IV and later staged it to look like an encounter.

The post-mortem report still hasn’t been submitted by the police. Hasnain said he won’t accept a post-mortem performed by the police and said the police refuse to conduct a second post-mortem in the presence of Hasnain and Abbas’ family.

He said they have been trying to lodge a case but the police are trying to protect their own.

Hasnain and his wife Laila Parveen claim Abbas was picked up by the Karachi police and shot dead in a fake encounter.

The police reported an incident in DHA Phase IV on November 26. According to a press statement, the Gizri police noticed a suspicious black Toyota Hilux parked outside a house in one of the Gizri commercial streets and approached it.

The occupants reportedly abandoned the vehicle and climbed the wall into someone’s house. When the police followed them, they opened fire. All five suspects were injured in the retaliatory fire and died on the way to the hospital, according to the police.

The authorities claimed that the men shot dead were part of a 20-member gang from South Punjab that was involved in several robberies, including the one at former chief minister Ali Muhammad Mahar’s house.