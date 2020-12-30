Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC

The Supreme Court has ordered authorities to demolish the Royal Park Residency building in Karachi and build a park on the land.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case in the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry today. On February 21, a three-member bench headed by Justice Ahmed had directed the Karachi commissioner to demolish the building after declaring it illegal. The process has been going on since then, but today the court told Karachi commissioner to carry out the demolition within a month.

The Royal Park Residency is an eight-storey building constructed on amenity plot number 333 on Main Rashid Minhas Road adjacent to Aladdin Park in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block No 11.

If the government does not require the land, it should turn it into a park, the chief justice said.

He asked the commissioner why the structure is intact. Authorities said that they have a shortage of the required machinery.

The construction of the residential project started on a two-acre amenity plot in 2014. The land was sold to the building owner by the Sindh Board of Revenue after it was declared a commercial land. The court, however, couldn’t find any valid document to verify that the land was allotted to the owner in a legal manner.

There are a total of 417 flats in the building. Each of them costs around Rs8. 7 million.

Billions of rupees were collected by the builder Riaz Memon at the time of the booking from the allottees in 2014.