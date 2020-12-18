Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Daycare centre opens at Rawalpindi Judicial Complex

Judicial data from 1860-2020 digitised at the complex

Posted: Dec 18, 2020
Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Judges and lawyers in Rawalpindi don't have to worry about leaving their children at home anymore. The city's judicial complex now has a daycare centre inside it.

The chief justice of the Lahore High Court, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, inaugurated a daycare centre and a digital record room in the complex on Friday.

A special team has been employed to take care of the children. "The centre has been established so that workers don't have to worry about their children while working any more," Rawalpindi's additional session judge, Zafar Iqbal said.

This way they will be able to easily concentrate on work as well, he pointed out.

Judges, lawyers and other staff at the complex, specially women, lauded development.

A digital record room has been set up inside the complex as well. All judicial records from 1860 to 2020 have been digitised.

Earlier this year, a daycare centre and feeding room was set up at the Balochistan Assembly and Quetta's city court.

