Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Daily coronavirus deaths set new record, Karachi positivity is 21%

SAPM health urges people to exercise caution

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Daily coronavirus deaths set new record, Karachi positivity is 21%

Patients in the coronavirus ward at District Headquarters Hospital in Faisalabad. Photo: Online

The second wave of COVID-19 is growing stronger, warned Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday. 

“Eighty-nine deaths, the highest number of daily deaths over the past few months, were reported today,” said Dr Sultan. 

The country-wide death toll has now reached 8,497. With 2,885 new cases reported over 24 hours, the total number of cases is now 423,179. The national positivity ratio stands at 8.58, according to the National Command and Operations Centre.

The highest ratio, 21.8, was reported in Karachi, followed by 18.31 in Mirpur and 16 in Muzaffarabad.

Positivity rate in other major cities:

Lahore: 5.98
Rawalpindi: 8.51
Faisalabad: 3.73
Multan: 2.38
Gujranwala:0.24
Karachi: 21.80
Hyderabad: 9.15%
Peshawar: 14.91
Swat: 4.04
Abbottabad: 13.35
Quetta: 4.81
Gilgit: 4.44

The positivity ratio in provinces is: 

  • Sindh:13.87
  • AJK: 9.77
  • KP is 9.67
  • Balochistan: 8.68 
  • Islamabad: 4.88
  • Punjab: 4
  • GB: 2.78

During the first wave, people took the virus seriously, said Dr Sultan, adding that SOP compliance had prevented the first wave from getting worse. 

He appealed to the heads of organisations and institutes to implement SOPs strictly. 

Maintain proper ventilation, ensure social distancing, prevent crowding, make masks compulsory and provide an arrangement for washing hands, the SAPM advised. 

Scientific evidence shows these work to control the spread of the coronavirus, he added. The government is observing an “SOPs compliance week” from December 5 to 12. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus second wave Dr Faisal Sultan NCOC SOPS
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.