Thursday, December 3, 2020
HOME > News

Eight-year-old killed in cylinder explosion in New Karachi

Five people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Eight-year-old killed in cylinder explosion in New Karachi

Photo: SAMAA TV

An eight-year-old boy was killed and five people injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a house near Dua Chowk in New Karachi Thursday morning.

According to rescue officials, the blast took place on the ground floor of the two-storey house. Due to the impact of the explosion, the first floor of the house collapsed.

The injured people have been moved to a nearby hospital.

A rescue operation is under way to pull out people stuck under the debris.

The story will be updated as more details come in.

