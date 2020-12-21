Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Health

COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world

Timeline of all major vaccine authorisations, research and fact-checks

Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world

Artwork: Trinette Lucas/ SAMAA Digital

Listen
The coronavirus pandemic continues to grow with second and third waves reported in many countries. Vaccines are, however, also being rolled out in many places. Rich countries have already secured supplies while poorer countries await their turn. Authorities in Pakistan say we will begin vaccinations in the second quarter of 2021. It is not yet known which vaccine out of the eight approved for emergency or full use will be administered in Pakistan. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan says the government is in talks with six leading vaccine makers and the vaccinations will begin for high-risk groups in February or March. SAMAA Health has compiled all the major updates here: Sindh prepares for COVID-19 vaccine administration as cases cross 200,000 China gears up for mass COVID-19 vaccine production EU Covid-19 vaccinations to start December 27 Swiss authorise Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Sindh asks centre what support it’ll provide for COVID-19 vaccination Teachers should receive vaccine priority: UNICEF Women aged 35-44 ‘most engaged’ in Pakistan vaccine conversations US begins Covid-19 vaccinations as death toll passes 300,000 Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021 Fact-check: The coronavirus vaccine doesn’t change your DNA US approves Pfizer vaccine as millions of doses begin shipping UAE registers China’s Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective Canada will get the Pfizer vaccine third week of December Moderna vaccine gives 3 months immunity, firm plans 100m doses Important‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’  UK to begin coronavirus vaccinations within days Japan residents to get free COVID-19 vaccine Moderna will request US, Europe for coronavirus vaccine authorisation Moderna requests US, Europe vaccine approvals after full results India first priority for AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine delivery: Serum Institute US expects to begin Covid vaccinations in early December: official Becoming a citizen scientist in Pakistan’s COVID-19 vaccine trial Poorer nations face coronavirus vaccine wait as West stockpiles supply New COVID-19 vaccine to show results by summer: creator How the Pfizer vaccine is different from CanSino’s in Pakistan trials Pakistan PM says COVID-19 vaccine should be accessible to all Vaccine ‘milestone’ hailed as global Covid cases soar Common misconception that vaccine will end the pandemic: health experts Pakistan’s AKU starts enrolling participants for global COVID-19 prevention study Volunteer in Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial dies in Brazil: officials World Bank approves $12b for COVID-19 vaccines Pakistan, will you volunteer for the Chinese coronavirus vaccine trial? Coronavirus vaccine trials start this week in Pakistan: taskforce chairperson Russia coronavirus vaccine ‘passes early trial test’ WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin Coronavirus vaccine clinical trials begin in two weeks in Pakistan Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine stops virus multiplying in monkeys: study Video: When will Pakistan get a coronavirus vaccine?
Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines

The coronavirus pandemic continues to grow with second and third waves reported in many countries. Vaccines are, however, also being rolled out in many places. Rich countries have already secured supplies while poorer countries await their turn.

Authorities in Pakistan say we will begin vaccinations in the second quarter of 2021. It is not yet known which vaccine out of the eight approved for emergency or full use will be administered in Pakistan. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan says the government is in talks with six leading vaccine makers and the vaccinations will begin for high-risk groups in February or March.

SAMAA Health has compiled all the major updates here:

 
