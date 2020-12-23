Court orders NADRA to issue B-form to Karachi orphan

The Sindh High Court has ordered NADRA to issue B-form to a young woman who is an orphan and can’t meet the authority’s condition of showing her parents’ CNIC.

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi had denied Maham Rehman an admit card for the matriculation exam because she couldn’t submit her B-form, an identification document for people under the age of 18.

The girl was three months old when her father died and three years old when her mother passed away. She is a grade nine student at the Madarsa Tafhim Ul Quran Academy in Federal B Area and works as a domestic worker at multiple houses.

Her lawyer, Usman Farooq, says she doesn’t have a permanent address because she moves from one relative’s home to another.

On Wednesday, the court ordered NADRA to issue her B-Form after registering Rehman’s aunt as her guardian. The lawyer representing NADRA assured that Rehman will get her B-form when she arrives with her aunt’s CNIC.