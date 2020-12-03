Court extends suspect’s bail in Karachi airport attack case

The Sindh High Court extended for four weeks the bail of Sarmad Siddiqui, the convener of the All Pakistan Muslim League, in the Karachi airport attack case.

During the hearing on Thursday, the court expressed its anger at the investigating officer for not presenting a challan. The police have been instructed to submit the record at the next hearing.

Siddiqui was indicted in the case in 2017 for providing logistical support, funds, and weapons to the 10 terrorists who stormed the Karachi airport in June 2014. A case was registered against him at the Ferozabad police station.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed the responsibility for the attack in which 28 people, including all 10 attackers, were killed.

The raid on Jinnah International Airport began late night at a terminal used for VIPs and cargo. Security forces battled the militants for at least six hours and gained control at dawn.