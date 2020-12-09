Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Court blocks government’s attempt to keep Himalayan bears in Islamabad

Capital wildlife board, Ministry of Climate Change summoned tomorrow

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Court blocks government’s attempt to keep Himalayan bears in Islamabad

Photo: Four Paws/Twitter

The Islamabad High Court has blocked the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and Ministry of Climate Change’s attempt to keep two Himalayan bears at the capital’s Marghazar Zoo instead of sending them abroad.

The chairperson of the board and secretary of the ministry have been summoned by the court on Thursday [December 10] at 11am under the Contempt to Court Ordinance, 2003.

According to an order sheet issued by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board refused to relocate the two Himalayan brown bears at the capital’s zoo, Suzzee and Babloo, to a sanctuary in Jordan.

“The Ministry of Climate Change has cancelled the bears’ export permit despite directives issued by the court.”

Earlier this year, the court had passed orders to send the bears to sanctuaries abroad after it was discovered that they were not looked after properly at the zoo.

The court was told that an appropriate sanctuary, which would meet the behavioral, social and psychological needs of the two Himalayan brown bears was not available after which the relocation was decided.

A team of experts and an amicus curiae, Dr Amir Khalil, had been appointed to assist the transfer. The animals were to be flown from the Islamabad International Airport tonight [Wednesday]. The permission for this was, however, not granted by the ministry or the wildlife board.

“It appears that the Ministry of Climate Change and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board will be violating this Court’s judgment and orders and thus committing an offense punishable under the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003,” Islamabad High Court’s order read.

It added that Islamabad’s climate is not appropriate to meet the behavioural, social or psychological needs of the two bears. “Keeping the bears at the Islamabad zoo will expose them to unnecessary pain and suffering.”

The decision of keeping the bears in the country expose the departments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1890.

Last month, Kaavan, Islamabad zoo’s only elephant, was shifted to Cambodia after living alone for years. The plight of the 35-year-old elephant drew international condemnation and highlighted the woeful state of Islamabad’s zoo, where conditions are so bad that a judge in May ordered all the animals to be moved.

