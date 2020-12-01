Court asks authorities to name those responsible for Havelian crash

The Sindh High Court has told authorities to submit a report identifying those responsible for the Havelian plane crash in 2016.

The court was hearing a petition by the parents of a pilot who was killed in the crash. Forty-eight passengers, including TV personality Junaid Jamshed, were killed in the crash. The plane, PK-661, was travelling from Chitral to Islamabad.

The court asked the CAA director general and PIA director technical to submit a detailed report on the procedure of issuing maintenance certificates for the ATR planes.

CAA director requested the court that he should be given some time to furnish these reports. The court has adjourned the hearing until December 17.

The petitioners have accused CAA and PIA of permitting faulty planes to fly. They claimed that their son was forced to operate three flights on a day sometimes.

During the last hearing, a report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of Pakistan was submitted to the court. It said that a fractured turbine blade triggered a “complicated” sequence of failures that culminated in the crash.

“[The] AAIB is of the view that the crash event was one of its kind that had never been experienced on any other ATR aircraft internationally,” the report said. “The way, [the] chain of events occurred was highly unexpected and exceptional.”

It is worth quoting from point No. 10 that gives the board’s position in more detail: “There were two latent technical anomalies and one latent condition.”

The failure events occurred in a sequence. The failure sequence was triggered because of fracture of the turbine blade (consequent to one procedural anomaly of PIA maintenance) and had any of these three latent factors not existed and triggered by a blade failure, this complicated catastrophic sequence of failures subsequently leading to crash, could have been averted.”