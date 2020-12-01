Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Court asks authorities to name those responsible for Havelian crash

Forty-eight passengers were killed in the crash

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Court asks authorities to name those responsible for Havelian crash

Photo: AFP

The Sindh High Court has told authorities to submit a report identifying those responsible for the Havelian plane crash in 2016.

The court was hearing a petition by the parents of a pilot who was killed in the crash. Forty-eight passengers, including TV personality Junaid Jamshed, were killed in the crash. The plane, PK-661, was travelling from Chitral to Islamabad.

The court asked the CAA director general and PIA director technical to submit a detailed report on the procedure of issuing maintenance certificates for the ATR planes.

CAA director requested the court that he should be given some time to furnish these reports. The court has adjourned the hearing until December 17.

The petitioners have accused CAA and PIA of permitting faulty planes to fly. They claimed that their son was forced to operate three flights on a day sometimes.

During the last hearing, a report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of Pakistan was submitted to the court. It said that a fractured turbine blade triggered a “complicated” sequence of failures that culminated in the crash.

“[The] AAIB is of the view that the crash event was one of its kind that had never been experienced on any other ATR aircraft internationally,” the report said. “The way, [the] chain of events occurred was highly unexpected and exceptional.”

It is worth quoting from point No. 10 that gives the board’s position in more detail: “There were two latent technical anomalies and one latent condition.”

The failure events occurred in a sequence. The failure sequence was triggered because of fracture of the turbine blade (consequent to one procedural anomaly of PIA maintenance) and had any of these three latent factors not existed and triggered by a blade failure, this complicated catastrophic sequence of failures subsequently leading to crash, could have been averted.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Havelian plane crash PIA plane crash pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
havelian plane crash pakistan plane crash
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.