Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Coronavirus vaccine will be available by March: Dr Faisal Sultan

The Pakistani government is talking to three vaccine-makers

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Coronavirus vaccine will be available by March: Dr Faisal Sultan

Workers disinfecting a church in Karachi before Christmas. Photo: Online

A vaccine for COVID-19 will be available by March next year, says Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan. 

The government is in talks with three vaccine-makers, the SAPM confirmed on Wednesday, reported Radio Pakistan

The vaccine will first be administered to frontline health workers and people over 60 years.

Dr Sultan reminded the public that the second wave of COVID-19 is more severe than the first in Pakistan and the rest of the world. He urged people to strictly follow coronavirus SOPs. 

The cold weather might worsen the COVID-19 situation, Dr Sultan had warned earlier.

On Wednesday, Pakistan recorded 2,142 new infections over 24 hours, up from 1,704 on Tuesday. The total number of cases has reached 462,814 and the death toll is 9,557. More than 60 deaths are being reported daily all over the country over the past few days. Recoveries stand at 415,352.

Vaccines for the virus are being rolled out in many parts of the world. Bahrain, Canada, China, Qatar, Russia, UAE, UK and the US have already begun vaccination. The EU is set to start immunisation on December 27.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan vaccines
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.