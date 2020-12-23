Coronavirus vaccine will be available by March: Dr Faisal Sultan

A vaccine for COVID-19 will be available by March next year, says Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan.

The government is in talks with three vaccine-makers, the SAPM confirmed on Wednesday, reported Radio Pakistan.

The vaccine will first be administered to frontline health workers and people over 60 years.

Dr Sultan reminded the public that the second wave of COVID-19 is more severe than the first in Pakistan and the rest of the world. He urged people to strictly follow coronavirus SOPs.

The cold weather might worsen the COVID-19 situation, Dr Sultan had warned earlier.

On Wednesday, Pakistan recorded 2,142 new infections over 24 hours, up from 1,704 on Tuesday. The total number of cases has reached 462,814 and the death toll is 9,557. More than 60 deaths are being reported daily all over the country over the past few days. Recoveries stand at 415,352.

Vaccines for the virus are being rolled out in many parts of the world. Bahrain, Canada, China, Qatar, Russia, UAE, UK and the US have already begun vaccination. The EU is set to start immunisation on December 27.