Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
UK coronavirus variant detected in three Karachi passengers

Strains are 95% similar, says health ministry

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
UK coronavirus variant detected in three Karachi passengers

A coronavirus strain 95% similar to UK’s new strain has been detected in returning passengers in Karachi, announced the Sindh health department on Tuesday.

The health department of Sindh had tested 12 passengers returning from the UK for COVID-19. Six of them tested positive for the coronavirus. Three people among the six positive “showed the new variant of the Covid virus in the first phase” after genotyping.

Genotyping is a laboratory process that detects genetic changes in the pathogen–the virus in this case.

There was a 95% match with the new virus variant from the UK. The results were released on Tuesday morning. The health department has said these samples will go through another phase of genotyping.

The patients have been isolated and their contact tracing is ongoing.

New variants of the virus have so far been detected in UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, India, Lebanon, Netherlands, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

 
One Comment

  1. Serious Thinker  December 29, 2020 1:48 pm/ Reply

    Sari Countries apna apna 1 variant nikal lo. Saal k end me coronavirus world cup karalenge.

