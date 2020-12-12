Coronavirus SOP violation: Four Karachi restaurants sealed, 10 people fined

Four restaurants were sealed and 10 people were fined for violating coronavirus SOPs in Karachi’s Lyari on Friday night.

According to the administration of District South, three restaurants were located in Lyari’s Baghdadi while one was on MA Jinnah Road.

For restaurants, the SOPs include maintaining social distance between patrons, wearing masks and closing at 10pm. The three restaurants did not close on time.

Social distancing at the restaurants was not being implemented, South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar said. “The government has a zero-tolerance policy against anyone violating SOPs.”

On the other hand, 10 people in Lyari were fined Rs500 for not wearing masks in public.

Across the country, provincial governments have been taking action against anyone not following precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, 71 people lost their lives to the deadly virus and over 2,700 new cases were reported countrywide. The highest number of cases has been reported in Sindh followed by Punjab.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Sindh, markets and businesses are allowed to open from 6am to 6pm but must be closed on the weekends. Business centres, indoor gyms, indoor sports facilities, shrines and cinemas and theatres have been shut down indefinitely.

The provincial government has banned indoor weddings and only outdoor weddings with a maximum of 200 guests are allowed. Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.