Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Samaa TV
Coronavirus claims 18 more lives in Sindh: Sindh CM

The province reported 2,003 new cases in the past 24 hours

Posted: Dec 9, 2020
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Edhi workers and relatives shift a body from the COVID-19 isolation ward in Hyderabad. Photo: Online

Eighteen people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Sindh on Wednesday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

The virus has so far claimed 3,099 lives in Sindh, CM Shah said in a statement. The province reported 2,003 new coronavirus cases, including 1,720 from Karachi, in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in Sindh stands at 23,096, of which 749 patients are in critical condition.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Sindh, markets and businesses are allowed to open from 8am to 8pm, but they must remain closed on weekends.

Business centres, indoor gyms, sports facilities, shrines, cinemas and theaters have also been shut indefinitely.

The provincial government has prohibited weddings in closed spaces too. Only weddings at open spaces, with a maximum of 200 guests, are allowed in the province.

Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.

