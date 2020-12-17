Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in seven areas

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to impose a smart lockdown in seven areas in Peshawar over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

The lockdown will be implemented at 6pm today (December 17).

There will be ‘controlled entry and exit’ in the following areas:

Street No 6-12, Sector F-8, Hayatabad.

Aslam Dheri, Pajjagi Road.

Kand Raza Khan Road.

Malik Shafeeq Colony, Peshawar Cantt.

Gulshan Rehman Colony, Mattani.

Larama Road.

Hazar Khwani, Sheikhan Road.

According to the deputy commissioner’s notification, no person will be allowed to exit or enter “except those supplying essential commodities”.

All gatherings have been prohibited too.

Thirteen died because of the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 16, taking the provincial toll to 1,502. The virus has claimed over 9,000 lives across Pakistan.