Thursday, December 17, 2020  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in seven areas

Section 144 imposed too

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in seven areas

Photo: AFP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to impose a smart lockdown in seven areas in Peshawar over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

The lockdown will be implemented at 6pm today (December 17).

There will be ‘controlled entry and exit’ in the following areas:

  • Street No 6-12, Sector F-8, Hayatabad.
  • Aslam Dheri, Pajjagi Road.
  • Kand Raza Khan Road.
  • Malik Shafeeq Colony, Peshawar Cantt.
  • Gulshan Rehman Colony, Mattani.
  • Larama Road.
  • Hazar Khwani, Sheikhan Road.

According to the deputy commissioner’s notification, no person will be allowed to exit or enter “except those supplying essential commodities”.

All gatherings have been prohibited too.

Thirteen died because of the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 16, taking the provincial toll to 1,502. The virus has claimed over 9,000 lives across Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.