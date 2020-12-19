Cold wave grips Karachi as temperature dips to 8 degrees

Karachi reported December’s lowest temperature so far at eight degrees on Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain cold and dry throughout the month and the temperature will dip as low as seven degrees.

The Met Department has predicted that the weather in Balochistan will remain cold while fog will reappear in multiple areas of Punjab and Sindh during early morning hours.

On Friday, -9 degrees was recorded in Quetta after which a gas shortage prevailed in the province.

On the other hand, the northern areas of the country were covered in a blanket of snow. Multiple areas such as Kalat, Kalam and Kumrat reported temperatures in minus.

Last week, an amateur meteorologist, Jawad Memon, predicted that the temperature in Karachi can drop between three to five degrees.

By mid-December, he predicted that nighttime temperatures could drop to eight or nine degrees in some parts of the city. The lower temperatures will be in the northern and eastern parts of the city and areas along the coast (like Defence) will remain a few degrees warmer.