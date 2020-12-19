Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Cold wave grips Karachi as temperature dips to 8 degrees

-9 degrees reported in Balochistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Cold wave grips Karachi as temperature dips to 8 degrees

Photo: Online

Karachi reported December’s lowest temperature so far at eight degrees on Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain cold and dry throughout the month and the temperature will dip as low as seven degrees.

The Met Department has predicted that the weather in Balochistan will remain cold while fog will reappear in multiple areas of Punjab and Sindh during early morning hours.

On Friday, -9 degrees was recorded in Quetta after which a gas shortage prevailed in the province.

On the other hand, the northern areas of the country were covered in a blanket of snow. Multiple areas such as Kalat, Kalam and Kumrat reported temperatures in minus.

Last week, an amateur meteorologist, Jawad Memon, predicted that the temperature in Karachi can drop between three to five degrees.

By mid-December, he predicted that nighttime temperatures could drop to eight or nine degrees in some parts of the city. The lower temperatures will be in the northern and eastern parts of the city and areas along the coast (like Defence) will remain a few degrees warmer.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi winter
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi weather, winter in pakistan, winter in karachi, winter in balochistan, winter in northern areas,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.