Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan closed till January 2

Decision expected to hike public transport fares

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan closed till January 2

File photo

Listen
The Sui Southern Gas Company has announced that CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan will remain closed till January 2. They will reopen at 8am on Saturday. The company has cited an increase in the demand for domestic consumers as the reason for the suspension. Our priority is supplying gas for household purposes, the SSGC said. The All Pakistan CNG Association has condemned the decision which is likely to force public transporters to increase daily fares since they will have to move to petrol for a few days.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan CNG stations Sindh

The Sui Southern Gas Company has announced that CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan will remain closed till January 2. They will reopen at 8am on Saturday.

The company has cited an increase in the demand for domestic consumers as the reason for the suspension. Our priority is supplying gas for household purposes, the SSGC said.

The All Pakistan CNG Association has condemned the decision which is likely to force public transporters to increase daily fares since they will have to move to petrol for a few days.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
CNG Stations across Sindh, Balochistan closed till January 2, cng shortage sindh, gas stations sindh,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
10 killed, 25 injured in New Karachi factory explosion
10 killed, 25 injured in New Karachi factory explosion
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi to see rain in January: Met department
Karachi to see rain in January: Met department
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.