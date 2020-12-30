CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan closed till January 2

The Sui Southern Gas Company has announced that CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan will remain closed till January 2. They will reopen at 8am on Saturday.

The company has cited an increase in the demand for domestic consumers as the reason for the suspension. Our priority is supplying gas for household purposes, the SSGC said.

The All Pakistan CNG Association has condemned the decision which is likely to force public transporters to increase daily fares since they will have to move to petrol for a few days.