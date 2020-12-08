CM Buzdar announces health insurance scheme for all in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced on Tuesday that every family in the province will be provided health insurance under the Sehat Sahulat Programme. The scheme will start from next month.

“In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we have decided to provide health insurance of Rs720,000 to every family in Punjab,” the chief minister said on Twitter.

وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI کے وژن کےمطابق ہم نے پنجاب کے ہر خاندان کو صحت سہولت پروگرام کےتحت 7 لاکھ 20 ہزار روپے کی ہیلتھ انشورنس دینےکا فیصلہ کیا ہے



انشاء اللہ 2021 کے آخر تک پنجاب کےتمام اضلاع میں “یونیورسل ہیلتھ کوریج” شروع ہو جائےگی



اگلے ماہ پہلے 2 اضلاع سے آغاز کیا جائے گا — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) December 8, 2020

He added that by the end of 2021, the “Universal Health Coverage” initiative will be launched in all districts of Punjab. Work on this will start in two districts in January.

In November, PM Khan announced the Sehat Sahulat Programme in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Sehat Sahulat Programme is a micro-health insurance initiative that was launched by the PTI government in 2016. It provides health coverage to people living below poverty the line (earning less then $2 per day) in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Tharparkar district in Sindh.