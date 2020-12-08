Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

CM Buzdar announces health insurance scheme for all in Punjab

Each family will be given health coverage of Rs720,000

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
CM Buzdar announces health insurance scheme for all in Punjab

Photo: AFP

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced on Tuesday that every family in the province will be provided health insurance under the Sehat Sahulat Programme. The scheme will start from next month.

“In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we have decided to provide health insurance of Rs720,000 to every family in Punjab,” the chief minister said on Twitter.

He added that by the end of 2021, the “Universal Health Coverage” initiative will be launched in all districts of Punjab. Work on this will start in two districts in January.

In November, PM Khan announced the Sehat Sahulat Programme in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Sehat Sahulat Programme is a micro-health insurance initiative that was launched by the PTI government in 2016. It provides health coverage to people living below poverty the line (earning less then $2 per day) in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Tharparkar district in Sindh.


FaceBook WhatsApp
Punjab sehat sahulat programme Usman Buzdar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
health insurance in Pakistan, sehat sahulat program kpk, sehat program card, punjab health card, sehat card punjab
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.