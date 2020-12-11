CM advises Sindh police recruits to follow ASI Buriro’s example

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the IG Mushtaq Maher to strengthen the provincial police by providing them the latest equipment and training them for handling riots and fighting against terrorists and bandits.

“Sindh has the honour to have the oldest police force in South Asia, therefore our police must be well trained, well-equipped, well behaved and a thoroughly professional.”

He said this while addressing a programme organised to distribute offer letters among the new 93 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) at the Police Training School, Larkana. The ceremony was attended by CM Adviser Nisar Khuhro, Sohail Anwar Sial, MNA Khursheed Junejo, and Jameel Soomro.

The CM remarked that the Sindh police have some old model GSM locators and he directed the IG to upgrade them and purchase other gadgets and weapons.

He told the newly recruited ASIs that they were going to wear a uniform which has its importance and respect in the society. “Now, your [police] uniform has become your skin and you have to respect it.”

The Sindh police have rendered a lot of sacrifices for the restoration of law and order in the province, particularly in Karachi. “Karachi was bleeding because of terrorism but the police along with other law enforcement agencies eliminated terrorism from our society,” he said.

Our policemen not only laid their lives while fighting against terrorists but also while performing their COVID-19 emergency duties, the chief minister added.

“In the field, it is the lower rank policemen who fight against outlaws bravely, and the recent example of bravery and dutifulness is ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro of Kashmore police who put his daughter’s life at risk and got a lady and her daughter freed from the clutches of abductors,” he said, adding that he wants to see the same spirit in all new recruits.

ASI Buriro’s bravery

Reshma, the daughter of Kashmore ASI Muhammad Bux, played a vital role in the arrest of a gang-rapist in Kashmore.

A woman and her four-year-old daughter were gang-raped by three men in Kashmore after the woman was lured there with the promise of a Rs40,000 job. The rapists let the woman go and told her she must exchange another woman for her daughter. The woman then went to the police and asked them for help.

ASI Muhammad Bux asked his wife talk to the accused and pretend to be the woman they asked for and then sent his daughter with the victim to lure him, Kashmore SSP Amjad Ali Shaikh told SAMAA Digital over the phone.

“He volunteered his wife and daughter and told me the child [victim] was also like his daughter,” said the police official. “Here the culture is very conservative because it is a tribal belt.”Reshma relates what happened in this video. Because of her role in the case, the main suspect, Rafiq Malak was captured. He was later killed in a shootout.

