Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
CIA arrests four Afghan nationals for robbing Islamabad houses

They had multiple fake identities

Posted: Dec 3, 2020
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
The Crime Investigation Agency has apprehended four Afghan nationals for robbing houses in Islamabad.

DSP Hakim Khan told SAMAA TV that the suspects used to rob houses in upscale areas of the city. They entered the homes at night and held families hostage. They had a man to keep an eye on the houses and scope out which ones were easy to break in to.

Khan said they used to flee to Afghanistan whenever the police began investigating them after confirming their identities. They then returned to Pakistan with different identities and resumed robbing places.

The CIA seized gold jewellery, cars, foreign currency, laptops and mobile phones from them.

MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
 
 
 
 
 
