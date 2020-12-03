CIA arrests four Afghan nationals for robbing Islamabad houses

The Crime Investigation Agency has apprehended four Afghan nationals for robbing houses in Islamabad.

DSP Hakim Khan told SAMAA TV that the suspects used to rob houses in upscale areas of the city. They entered the homes at night and held families hostage. They had a man to keep an eye on the houses and scope out which ones were easy to break in to.

Khan said they used to flee to Afghanistan whenever the police began investigating them after confirming their identities. They then returned to Pakistan with different identities and resumed robbing places.

The CIA seized gold jewellery, cars, foreign currency, laptops and mobile phones from them.