Chief justice takes notice of attack on Karak temple

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has taken suo motu notice of people setting fire to a temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on January 5.

Notices have been issued to the KP chief secretary and IG. They have been told to submit a report on January 4.

Dr Muhammad Shoaib Suddle, who is a part of the one-man commission on minorities rights at the Supreme Court, has been issued a notice too.

MNA Ramesh Kumar told the top judge about the temple being set ablaze during their meeting at the Karachi Registry on Thursday. The chief justice is in Karachi till Friday.

Krishna Dwara set ablaze

The Krishna Dwara temple, situated in Karak’s Teri union council, was attacked by hundreds of residents who set fire to the building. They surrounded and vandalised the temple for hours but the police were missing from the scene.

Advocate Rohit Kumar, a representative of the Hindu community, said the residents violated the agreement by vandalising the temple.

But Muslim residents of the area claimed that the Hindu community was illegally expanding the temple building. They said the matter was reported to the police too.

In July 1919, Guru Sri Paramhans Dayal was laid to rest at the site and a temple was built there. Muslim residents of the area closed the temple after the Partition in 1947.

In 2015, the Krishna Dwara temple was restored on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Hindus and the Muslims signed an agreement on December 22 agreeing that the renovation of the temple would not exceed the specified area.