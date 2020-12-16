Cheap land, duty-free medical equipment for KP, Punjab hospitals: premier

The utmost priority of the PTI government is to bring a system that provides healthcare for each and every person in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Addressing the media at the inauguration of the Pakistan Intsitute of Cardiology in Peshawar on Wednesday, he said the government doesn’t have resources to provide health coverage to residents but with the help of health cards, it will ensure that everyone is able to get medical treatment.

“All of our revenue that is collected from taxes is spent in paying off debts,” he said. “But with health cards, the private sector is slowly coming up.”

Whoever has a health card will be able to go to any private or public hospital in their region and easily avail the facilities. “Earlier, private companies shied away from building hospitals in poor areas. But now they can easily resume construction in these areas.”

The PM said he had specifically instructed the governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to provide cheap land to hospitals so that more of them are built.

Medical equipment at hospitals usually cost a lot and has to be outsourced. “To facilitate them, we have decided to remove duties on all the equipment,” said the premier.

He advised the new Peshawar hospital’s management to ensure that the quality of their services remain high with the passage of time.

The reason Shaukat Khanum is where it is today is that it was consistent when it came to the quality of its service, the premier said.

“We have to eradicate the concept that only the rich can get medical treatment at private hospitals. It can be used by the poor too.”

Concluding his speech, PM Khan said those who have been protesting against hospital reforms at PIMS Hospital in Islamabad should understand that the government was not trying to privatise the hospital. “All we are doing is bringing accountability and a proper management system to ensure the quality there,” he added.