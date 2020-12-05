Chaos in Karachi accountability court after NAB presents coronavirus patient

Chaos ensued in an accountability court in Karachi on Saturday morning when NAB prosecutors presented a man who had the novel coronavirus.

The prosecution brought the man as a witness in a reference against PSP chief Mustafa Kamal and others for the illegal allotment of plots.

When the court learned that the witness was a coronavirus patient panic broke out. The judge ordered NAB to remove the man from the courtroom immediately.

Other other witnesses and Kamal have been summoned on December 23.