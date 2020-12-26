Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Chaman man shoots sons after argument

Suspect fled from the crime scene

Posted: Dec 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Chaman man shoots sons after argument

Photo: File

Listen
A man shot dead two of his sons after an argument in Chaman, the police said. According to Levies officials, the suspect, identified as Sharafuddin, opened fire at his 18 and 19-year-old sons at their house after an argument. The perpetrator managed to escape from the crime scene. "Sharafuddin was arrested in a case of murdering his brother 10 years ago as well," a Levies spokesperson said. "He was released after getting bail." The bodies were immediately taken to the hospital for post-mortem examinations and were later sent back home. A case has been registered. Raids are being conducted to arrest the perpetrator as soon as possible.
