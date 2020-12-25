Centre’s approval of 2017 census unlawful: Murtaza Wahab

Says matter should be taken over by Council of Common Interests

The Sindh government has declared the approval of census results by the federal government wrong and unlawful.

In a press conference on Friday, Sindh spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that the matters concerning census are overlooked by the Council of Common Interests.

"The federal cabinet has no right to make any decision over it," he said. "Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had presented his concerns over the census in the council earlier and the provincial government has documents to prove that.

"We can prove that Sindh was deliberately miscounted."

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, in an interview to SAMAA TV, said that there was a problem with the population count of the province. "Karachi's population was shown to be 16 million which can't be true. It's definitely more than that."

He said that a new census is not possible before the local body election. A new process for the census will, however, begin in 2022.

"The census will be taken before the 2023 elections," Ismail said, adding that for now the 2017 census will be considered.

The governor added that when the census is conducted again, help from army will be taken.

Earlier this week, the federal cabinet approved the results of the 2017 Pakistan census and okayed its release. Muttahida Qaumi Movement had expressed its concerns regarding the census claiming it was underrepresented.