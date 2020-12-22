Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Centre purchases 50 new fire trucks for Karachi

It is a part of the Karachi package

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Centre purchases 50 new fire trucks for Karachi

Photo: SAMAA TV

Karachi will be getting 50 new fire tenders worth Rs1.40 billion.

According to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the tenders were bought from China on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s orders.

The fire trucks will be brought into the city on a ship to help Karachi resolve its fire-related emergencies efficiently.

High-pressure water guns have been installed in the tenders. “These trucks are included in the package that was given to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation by the federal government,” the ministry spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, the Sindh High Court was told that out of the 44 fire tenders the city has, only 14 were functional. On the other hand, over 80% of buildings in Karachi don’t have emergency exits.

Fires in Karachi

There have been about 52 fires in shopping malls and supermarkets in Karachi in the last four years reported SAMAA Digital on November 17.

Dr Syed Shahid Ali, who has retired from the department of Geography at the University of Karachi, brought together data on Karachi’s fire-fighting capabilities in 2015.

According to his tabulations, in Pakistan, fires kill 16,500 people and leave 164,000 injured or disabled every year. The losses and insurance claims run up to Rs400 billion. His paper goes into great detail on Karachi, which had, at the time of the paper’s publication, 22 fire stations.

“One thing that I recommend is that a fire station be linked to our police stations,” said Dr Ali. “We have about 108 police stations in Karachi. You can associate the two.”

He found that the number of calls to fire stations has gone up in Karachi. From 2000 to 2013 more than 49,500 calls were received out of which about 96% were for fires. The good news is that fire stations are located well, with an immediate response area in a 2km radius from each one.

HOME  
 
 
