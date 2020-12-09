Centre can’t start construction on Sindh’s islands, warns high court

The federal government can’t bypass Sindh and start construction on any of the islands belonging to the province, the Sindh High Court warned on Wednesday.

The court approved the immediate hearing of a petition seeking to restrain the Centre from doing anything and issued the federal government a notice for January 15.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar reminded everyone that Attorney-General Khalid Javed Khan had promised that the Centre would not start any construction.

“Tomorrow you’ll say we have signed an agreement with a foreign firm and can’t do anything about it,” he remarked.

The petitioner claimed that the government had signed an agreement with the Netherlands for Bundal Island.

The court approved the petition for urgent hearing and has also asked the Centre for a reply on an agreement signed for de-salinization plants.

Here’s a recap of the dispute between Sindh and the Centre over the former’s islands. The issue started after the Centre set up the Pakistan Islands Development Authority without passing it through the National Assembly.