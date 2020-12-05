Case registered against coronavirus-positive KMC officer for hugging senior official

A case has been registered against KMC officer Shehzad Anwar for hugging a senior management official for stopping his salary. Anwar had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Anwar, the KMC land assistant director posted in Landhi, was suspended on October 5 over corruption complaints.

His salary was stopped after he failed to report to the KMC Human Resource Management Department, according to Senior HRM Director Jamil Farooqui.

Farooqui said Anwar tried to get close to him by entering his office on false pretexts on December 4.

Officials present inside Farooqui’s office at the time told SAMAA Digital that Anwar hugged the HRM senior director and kissed his cheek before greeting others in the administrator’s secretariat. None of the people present, including Anwar and Farooqui, were wearing their masks properly. Some had them under their chins while others weren’t wearing them at all.

He then revealed that he had tested positive for the virus, which led to a commotion in the KMC head office. Officials jumped out of their chairs and fled the office in a bid to get away from Anwar.

Farooqui said he had tested positive for the virus four months ago but recovered from it. He said he would get tested again and take legal action against the KMC assistant director.

A case was filed the same day under sections 34 (common intention), 186 (obstructing a public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the City Court police station. He said in the FIR that Anwar, who was a stenographer at the KMC, “[forcibly] hugged and kissed” him on his neck.

Show-cause notice

The HRM department has served a show-cause notice to the suspended assistant director for violating the Sindh Local Council Servants (Efficiency & Disciplinary) Rules, 1974.

His irresponsible attitude showed gross negligence towards the discharge of duties, which is tantamount to misconduct, the notice read.

Anwar has been asked to submit his response within seven days.